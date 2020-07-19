OTR Global Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Positive

OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 103.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

