Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OSN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Ossen Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

