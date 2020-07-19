Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.03. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Ossen Innovation worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.