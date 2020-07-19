Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.60.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$14.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.63%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

