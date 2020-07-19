OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

