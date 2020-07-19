OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $5.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

OGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

