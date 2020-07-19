Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

