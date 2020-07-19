Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.03

Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $20.79. Optiva shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

RKNEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Optiva from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

