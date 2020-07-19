Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OPSSF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Opsens has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.76.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.