Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS OPSSF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Opsens has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.76.
About Opsens
