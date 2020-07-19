Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $121.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $104.11 on Friday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Incyte by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Incyte by 1,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

