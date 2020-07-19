Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.83.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

