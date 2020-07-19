Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ITT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ITT by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ITT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,517,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.