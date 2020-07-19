Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $345.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $295.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $47,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

