Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $345.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.76.
NYSE PAYC opened at $295.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $47,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
