Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.