Oppenheimer Comments on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $306.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

