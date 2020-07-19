Oppenheimer Boosts Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $305.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.24.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $270.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

