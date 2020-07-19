Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.
OTEX stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.