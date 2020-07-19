Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

OTEX stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

