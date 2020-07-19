OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMVWY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Commerzbank lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

