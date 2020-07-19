ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 554,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 228.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

