Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

