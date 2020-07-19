OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $33.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.38 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.