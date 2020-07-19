Ocwen Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 238 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.84 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

