Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

