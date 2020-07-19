Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.