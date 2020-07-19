Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.3% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 212.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

