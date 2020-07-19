Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.67.

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.36.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

