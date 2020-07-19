Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Nutanix stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $514,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,755.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 347.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

