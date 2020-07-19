NRG Energy Inc (NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 17th

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

NRG Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% per year over the last three years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

