Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $127.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the highest is $131.62 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $517.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $527.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.74 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $536.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,244,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

