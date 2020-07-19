Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $17.30 on Friday. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

