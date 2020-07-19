Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

GTLS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

