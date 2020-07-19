Nord/LB Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €300.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRT3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

FRA:SRT3 opened at €329.20 ($369.89) on Thursday. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a one year high of €124.70 ($140.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €302.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €248.38.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

