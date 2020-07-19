Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 4.87 ($0.06) on Thursday. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.44 ($0.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Heather McGregor acquired 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £471.87 ($580.69).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

