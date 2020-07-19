Noble Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXK. Pi Financial restated a hold rating and set a $2.45 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.04.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.