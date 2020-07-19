Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

