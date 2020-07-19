Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

