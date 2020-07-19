Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 4,863 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

