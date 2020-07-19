NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NIC stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NIC by 95.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.