Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NEXPF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Nexi has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

