Newmont Goldcorp Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 527,233 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

