New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NJR. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

