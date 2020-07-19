NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

