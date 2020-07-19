Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $484.14 and last traded at $492.99, 24,968,174 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 8,169,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.39.

The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.64.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

