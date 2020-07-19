Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $445.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

