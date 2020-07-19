Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $479.64.

NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.78. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $17,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $49,854,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

