Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $525.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $550.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $479.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.78. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.