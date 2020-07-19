NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 671,134 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

