NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,420,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

