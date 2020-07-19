Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $824.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57. Tricida has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $727,050 over the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.