Needham & Company LLC Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $73.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE:WNS opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

